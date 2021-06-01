Peyton, Eli Manning's Nephew Arch on College Recruitment: 'I'm Wide, Wide Open'

Set Number: X163043 TK1

Arch Manning is one of the most coveted high school football prospects in the country, yet he hasn't come close to narrowing down his decision for college.

"I'm wide, wide open," the quarterback told Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

Manning is the looking to be the next big thing from one of the most famous families in football history. As the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, there is already plenty of hype surrounding Arch before he even begins his junior year of high school.

Of course, interest in his services is about more than just his last name.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Manning is the No. 1 quarterback and third-best overall player in the class of 2023. The Isidore Newman School product has already thrown 55 passing touchdowns in his first two high school seasons.

It has put him on the radar of some of the biggest schools in college football, including Alabama, Clemson and LSU, as well as smaller programs that still have a shot, like SMU and Boston College.

The family connections—Archie, Eli and Cooper all played for Ole Miss while Peyton went to Tennessee—also won't necessarily be a factor.

Arch will seemingly take his time with his recruitment, looking for the best "fit" and "comfort level" with the coach playing a big factor. He has already spoken to Alabama' Nick Saban, LSU's Ed Orgeron and Clemson' Dabo Swinney among others.

"Dabo was good. He's just a personal guy, fun-loving, everyone loves him," Manning said. "He's a great guy."

"I love Coach O," he added about LSU's head coach.

Despite the interest from perennial title contenders, there are still other schools in the mix.

"I'd definitely consider somewhere like Virginia or SMU," Manning said. "Obviously, it's not as big, but great people, still great coaches, and something a little bit more my speed, I'd say, kind of in terms of off-the-field stuff."

Arch has a wider network compared to other athletes his age with his family capable of getting insight on coaches from firsthand sources around the country. The recruit still will make his own decision about his future.

Considering his talent, it's a choice that could help shape the landscape of college football in a few years.