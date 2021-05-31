Report: Jake Paul, Former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Agree to Contract for Boxing Fight

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Jake Paul reportedly found his next opponent.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, Paul will fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. The pair will have a faceoff in Miami on Friday to promote the bout after Paul signed a multifight deal with Showtime.

UFC's website lists Woodley as a "former fighter" who sports a 19-7-1 record.

He lost his most recent fight to Vicente Luque in March, which extended his losing streak to four. The 39-year-old's last victory came in September 2018 when he defeated Darren Till via submission in the second round at UFC 228.

Woodley hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Paul, who is anything but a traditional boxer as a YouTube star.

Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie noted Woodley had an altercation with Paul after the latter defeated UFC fighter Ben Askren in an April boxing match.

"Jake Paul is—well I guess we kind of recognize he came from Disney, we expect him to be this little f--king Macho Macho Man that he's playing," Woodley said, per TMZ Sports (h/t Hannoun). "But he keeps calling out everybody but me. I'm the one with the real smoke with you ... They just culture vultures. Like, he'll 'vult' the juice from his own damn flesh and blood."

Woodley also suggested Paul, who is 3-0 as a boxer, has not fought a true power puncher to this point.

"Come and get this smoke for real," Woodley said. "I'm in, and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they're not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to."

It appears as if Woodley will have the chance to fight him.

This all comes as Paul's brother, Logan, is preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather on Sunday.