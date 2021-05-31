Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers GM Gutekunst 'Holding Firm' He 'Will Not' Deal QB

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Despite rumors of Aaron Rodgers wanting to be traded, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst still doesn't plan to move him.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Gutekunst is "holding firm to the stance that he 'will not' trade the reigning NFL MVP."

It comes despite Rodgers reportedly telling people within the organization he doesn't want to return to the Packers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. He chose not to attend voluntary organized team activities last week.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted Rodgers wouldn't return as long as Gutekunst remains with the organization.

The GM used the team's first-round pick last offseason to draft the Rodgers' eventual replacement in Jordan Love.

A trade would seemingly open a path for Love to start while also clearing $16.05 million in cap space for 2021 (if traded after June 1), per Spotrac. The team could also deal Rodgers for an established star; however, the front office has maintained it doesn't plan to trade him.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst told Schefter in April. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Rodgers won his third MVP last season while leading the NFL with 48 passing touchdowns and a 121.5 passer rating. He also led the Packers to a 13-3 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season.

According to former agent Joel Corry, Rodgers would have to pay back a $6.8 million roster bonus if he never reports to the team, also forgoing his remaining $23 million signing bonus. The team could also fine him up to $2 million for missing training camp.