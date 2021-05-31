James Harden Calls for Severe Punishments for Fans; Ban from Games Isn't Good Enough

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is looking for more severe punishments for fans who cross the line at NBA games.

He discussed the situation after a fan threw a water bottle at teammate Kyrie Irving after Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics (2:41):

"Somebody has to be made an example of," Harden said. "I don't think just banning fans from the arena is good enough."

The incident came as Irving was walking to the tunnel after the game:

"It's really unacceptable," Harden said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

