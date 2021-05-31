Report: Kyler Murray to Join Cardinals 'Soon' Following Absence to Train in Texas

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has not been with the team this offseason, but Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported he will be there "soon."

Breer also noted the Texas native has worked out with teammates in Dallas, where he spends his offseason.

The Cardinals had reduced their number of OTA dates for veterans from 10 to three this offseason, as Breer previously reported.

Murray is heading into his third year in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 after totaling 3,971 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns plus 819 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Expectations are even higher in 2021 as the Cardinals look to take the next step toward playoff contention after finishing 8-8 last season.

A starting quarterback missing practice time, even if its voluntary, could create some concern, but he did at least work out with receivers this offseason. He posted videos of himself throwing to free-agent addition A.J. Green and third-year wideout KeeSean Johnson earlier this month (h/t Jess Root of Cards Wire).

Rookie second-round draft pick Rondale Moore also trained at the same complex in Dallas in the lead up to this year's draft, per Darren Urban.

It should create some familiarity ahead of training camp, even without time at the team facility.

Murray also displayed excellent chemistry with DeAndre Hopkins last season in the wideout's first year with the team despite a shortened offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopkins finished the season with 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

It should create a lot of confidence for Arizona going into 2021.