Joe Burrow Hopes to Be 100% from Injury for Start Of Camp, 'Latest by' Bengals Opener

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hopeful he'll be fully cleared by the time the team opens training camp in July.

"I'm hoping it'll be the beginning of camp, at the latest by the first game," Burrow told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Burrow is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last November.

"Two-and-a-half years ago, I didn't know if I was going to be a starting quarterback anywhere in college," Burrow said. "And now, sitting where I'm at, I've gone through a lot of adversity that's helped put me in the position I'm in. This is just another bump in the road that I have to overcome. And I'm confident that I can, and I'm confident I've done it the right way so far."

Burrow was in the midst of a stellar rookie season when he went down, throwing for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns against five interceptions in 10 games. He was neck-and-neck with Justin Herbert for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors at the time of his injury and likely would have won the award given the lack of talent around him.

The Bengals went to work loading up around Burrow in the 2021 NFL draft, selecting his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase in Round 1 and offensive tackle Jackson Carman in Round 2.

Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins give Burrow a trio of young, skilled receivers, and the Bengals are hopeful Carman can develop into a cornerstone on the line. Burrow was sacked 32 times last season, putting him on pace to finish behind only Russell Wilson, who was sacked 52 times.

The Bengals will almost certainly be cautious bringing Burrow along; it'd be a surprise if he played a full slate of preseason games. It's possible, if not likely, his first game action will come in Week 1 of the regular season—regardless of his participation level in training camp.

That said, it's promising that Burrow is already champing at the bit to get back under center.