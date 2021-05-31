Kevin Durant on Celtics Fan Throwing Water Bottle at Kyrie Irving: 'Grow the F--k Up'

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Kevin Durant wasn't subtle when discussing what he thought about unruly fans during the early portion of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

"Grow the f--k up and enjoy the game," the Brooklyn Nets star told reporters following his team's 141-126 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The comment came after a Celtics fan appeared to throw a water bottle toward Kyrie Irving as the Nets were leaving the floor after their win.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported a fan was apprehended and detained for throwing the bottle.

There isn't much love lost between Celtics fans and Irving at this point. The seven-time All-Star played in Boston for two seasons but signed with the Nets prior to the 2019-20 campaign even though he had previously said he planned on re-signing with the Celtics.

Before this series shifted to Boston for Games 3 and 4, he told reporters, "Hopefully we can keep it basketball, no belligerence, subtle racism, people yelling s--t from the crowd."

Teammate James Harden echoed the sentiments from Durant when he said the water bottle throw was "unacceptable." He added, "someone needs to be made an example of."

This is just the latest incident involving fans in these NBA playoffs.

A fan threw popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook when he left the floor in Philadelphia after suffering an ankle injury. A fan spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in New York, and fans were also ejected in Utah for heckling Ja Morant's family.

In terms of the actual series, Brooklyn now has a commanding 3-1 lead over the Celtics and will have an opportunity to close the series at home in Game 5.