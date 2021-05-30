Charles Schwab Challenge 2021: Jason Kokrak Edges Past Jordan Spieth for Win

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jason Kokrak won his second event this season, claiming the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday after Jordan Spieth's tough afternoon.

Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in the final round to finish -14 for the tournament, two strokes ahead of Spieth, who led after the third round but shot a three-over 73 on Sunday.

Charley Hoffman, Patton Kizzire, Sebastian Munoz and Ian Poulter rounded out the top five, all tied at 10 under.

Kokrak was hardly spectacular on the day, finishing with five birdies and five bogeys. He averaged 319.6 yards of driving distance, had a 78.5 percent driving accuracy, hit 66.6 percent of greens in regulation and gained 0.967 strokes putting, per PGATour.com.

But he was good enough to topple Spieth, who offset two birdies with five bogeys. Spieth went into the final hole just a stroke down, but his chances to catch Koprak were sunk when his approach rolled its way into the water.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kokrak came into the final round knowing that playing in a group with Spieth—one of the PGA Tour's most popular players and a Dallas native—would make him Sunday's antagonist for more than a few golf fans.

“He’s a Texas guy. I’m an Ohio guy. It’s fun," he told reporters after Saturday's third round. "The crowds are crazy. But it’s fun to have a local kid and play well and him be in the last group, and I’d be more than happy to spoil it for him tomorrow.”

Spoil it he did.

The PGA Tour heads to the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament next week, starting on Thursday.