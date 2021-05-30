X

    NCAA Softball Championships 2021: Super Regionals Results, World Series Schedule

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021

    AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

    The Women's College World Series is set. 

    James Madison and Oklahoma State punched their tickets to Oklahoma City on Sunday, joining Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Georgia and UCLA. 

    Below, we'll break down the WCWS schedule and Sunday's Super Regionals results.

    WWCS Opening Day Schedule

    For the full WCWS schedule, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

    James Madison def. Missouri, 7-2

    James Madison took a 3-2 lead into the top of the seventh inning, looking to hold off Missouri in Game 3 of their Super Regional Matchup. Four runs later, they had a comfortable enough lead to march to Oklahoma. 

    Oh, and the first WCWS berth in school history.

    Led by huge performances from Sarah Jubas (two hits, two runs, one RBI) and Logan Newton (three hits, two runs and an RBI)—along with an explosive top of the seventh—James Madison knocked off Missouri, 7-2. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Odicci Alexander went the distance on the mound, meanwhile, allowing four hits, five walks and two runs while striking out sixth in the complete game win. Jordan Weber (three hits, two runs, one earned run, one walk, four strikeouts) took the loss for Missouri. 

    Up next for James Madison is a matchup with the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, which beat Washington 2-0 in their Super Regional series. 

    Oklahoma State def. Texas, 2-0

    Oklahoma State won the battle of the Big 12, propelled by a key two-run fifth inning. 

    RBI singles by Avery Hobson and Chelsea Alexander in that frame were the difference vs. Texas, while Carrie Eberle (four hits, one walk, three strikeouts) threw an absolute gem, pitching a complete-game shutout. 

    It was a tough loss for Shea O'Leary, who was excellent in her six innings on the mound, giving up just four hits, two runs and a walk while striking out two. 

    Up next for Oklahoma State is a matchup with Georgia. 

    Related

      Olympics Still Targeting 2021

      IOC is targeting July 23 start date for Tokyo games and is trying to ensure maximum participation from all competitors

      Olympics Still Targeting 2021
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      Olympics Still Targeting 2021

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Boston Marathon Postponed Until at Least Fall 2021

      Boston Marathon Postponed Until at Least Fall 2021
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      Boston Marathon Postponed Until at Least Fall 2021

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires from World's Strongest Man Competition

      The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires from World's Strongest Man Competition
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires from World's Strongest Man Competition

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut's Final Stats, Prize Money

      2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut's Final Stats, Prize Money
      Outdoor Sports logo
      Outdoor Sports

      2020 Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut's Final Stats, Prize Money

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report