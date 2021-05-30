NCAA Softball Championships 2021: Super Regionals Results, World Series Schedule

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The Women's College World Series is set.

James Madison and Oklahoma State punched their tickets to Oklahoma City on Sunday, joining Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Georgia and UCLA.

Below, we'll break down the WCWS schedule and Sunday's Super Regionals results.

James Madison def. Missouri, 7-2

James Madison took a 3-2 lead into the top of the seventh inning, looking to hold off Missouri in Game 3 of their Super Regional Matchup. Four runs later, they had a comfortable enough lead to march to Oklahoma.

Oh, and the first WCWS berth in school history.

Led by huge performances from Sarah Jubas (two hits, two runs, one RBI) and Logan Newton (three hits, two runs and an RBI)—along with an explosive top of the seventh—James Madison knocked off Missouri, 7-2.

Odicci Alexander went the distance on the mound, meanwhile, allowing four hits, five walks and two runs while striking out sixth in the complete game win. Jordan Weber (three hits, two runs, one earned run, one walk, four strikeouts) took the loss for Missouri.

Up next for James Madison is a matchup with the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, which beat Washington 2-0 in their Super Regional series.

Oklahoma State def. Texas, 2-0

Oklahoma State won the battle of the Big 12, propelled by a key two-run fifth inning.

RBI singles by Avery Hobson and Chelsea Alexander in that frame were the difference vs. Texas, while Carrie Eberle (four hits, one walk, three strikeouts) threw an absolute gem, pitching a complete-game shutout.

It was a tough loss for Shea O'Leary, who was excellent in her six innings on the mound, giving up just four hits, two runs and a walk while striking out two.

Up next for Oklahoma State is a matchup with Georgia.