X

    Report: Mavs' Luka Doncic Set to Play in Game 4 vs. Clippers Despite Neck Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play in Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers despite a neck strain.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Doncic will battle through the injury as the Mavericks attempt to go up 3-1 in the first-round series. 

    Doncic has almost single-handedly lifted the Mavericks against the heavily favored Clippers, averaging a playoff-high 38.0 points through the first three games of the series. It's unclear if he will be limited by the injury, but the Mavericks' chances of advancing will be drastically reduced if Doncic is any less than 100 percent.

    “It’s just weird,” Doncic told reporters of the injury. “I don’t know how you call it. It’s just some massage, some rest, and hopefully we’re good.”

    Despite showing obvious signs of pain, Doncic remained effective in scoring 18 second-half points against the Clippers in Game 3. It'll be worth keeping tabs on how his shot looks early in the game and whether he's favoring his neck at all during timeouts.

    The Mavericks have gotten next to nothing from Kristaps Porzingis in this series, so the onus will be on Doncic to carry the load whether he's physically capable or not.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Playoff Odds: Clippers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, pick, and more

      NBA Playoff Odds: Clippers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, pick, and more
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      NBA Playoff Odds: Clippers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, pick, and more

      Noam Bernstein
      via ClutchPoints

      AD Will Play Game 4

      Anthony Davis (knee) is good to go in Game 4 vs. the Suns (LA Times)

      AD Will Play Game 4
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Will Play Game 4

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Luka Expected to Play Game 4

      Doncic (neck strain) is expected to play vs. Clippers tonight (Woj)

      Luka Expected to Play Game 4
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Luka Expected to Play Game 4

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Scott Brooks Compares Embiid to Olajuwon

      Scott Brooks Compares Embiid to Olajuwon
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Scott Brooks Compares Embiid to Olajuwon

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report