Julio Jones, Russell Wilson Reportedly Spoke About Trade to Seahawks, Teaming Up

With Julio Jones looking for a trade, the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly talked to the Atlanta Falcons about the possibility of a deal, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. But team brass aren't the only ones who have had those conversations.

According to Russini, Jones and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have had conversations about playing together.

But the Seahawks may have to give up a lot to add him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Atlanta is looking for a first-round pick and also wants teams to foot the bill for the star, who has a $15.3 million base salary for 2021.

