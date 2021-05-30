Collin Sexton Trade Rumors: Cavs PG Mentioned as Candidate to Move During Offseason

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Cleveland Cavaliers could explore trading guard Collin Sexton this offseason if they prefer avoiding signing him to a long-term extension.

Two executives floated the idea of moving on from Sexton when speaking to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

On the surface, trading 22-year-old Sexton seems like an odd choice. He led the Cavs in scoring at 24.3 points per game this season and is shooting a solid 38.5 percent from three for his career. As his game develops, he could be a nightly 25-point scorer who tops 40 percent from distance—the type of player teams covet in the modern NBA.

However, his tenure in Cleveland has not been all roses. Reports of frustration with Sexton's ball-dominant style have been consistent throughout his career, and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported some opponents have even mocked Cavs players by saying, "You know he's not going to pass you the ball."

On a good team, Sexton's best role is probably as a sixth man. The Cavs are not a good team and have not been since his arrival in 2018.

The team also has some hefty financial decisions coming soon.

Jarrett Allen, a restricted free agent, is due a new contract this offseason, and Sexton is extension-eligible. With Kevin Love already on the books at around $30 million per year for two more seasons, the Cavs could be cap-strapped with a core that won 22 games in 2020-21—and that's before any Darius Garland extension kicks in.

Hitting big in the draft lottery would change Cleveland's fortunes, but three of the four top players in this class are guards. The other is a center. If the Cavs wind up with a top-four pick, they'll likely be in a situation where trading Sexton and getting what they can in return is a prudent choice.