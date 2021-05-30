Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Rams, Titans Have Talked to Falcons About Move for WR

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have both reportedly shown interest in a trade for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

"My understanding is those are two of the teams that have had conversations with Atlanta," Garafolo said. "The problems is the Rams are really short on draft capital—they don't have any first-round picks in the next two years."

Garafolo added the San Francisco 49ers are likely not involved despite some speculation, mostly due to the lack of draft picks after trading up to get quarterback Trey Lance.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported Jones requested a trade and the Falcons agreed to listen to offers.

Jones has three years remaining on his contract, but the Falcons can save $15.3 million against the 2021 cap if he is traded after June 1, per Spotrac.

The New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers are also among the teams considered possible landing spots for the All-Pro wideout, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Rams could be an interesting option for Jones considering how close the team is to contention. The squad already had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season and upgraded the offense with the addition of Matthew Stafford in the offseason.

Putting a seven-time Pro Bowler in the passing attack alongside Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp could make Los Angeles a scary matchup for anyone.

On the other hand, the limited draft picks could prevent a deal. The Rams also don't have much salary-cap space thanks to the $39.3 million in dead cap this year, per Spotrac, mostly from Jared Goff ($24.7 million) and Todd Gurley ($8.4 million).

The Titans could make more sense as a team that is desperate for pass-catchers after losing Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith and Adam Humphries to free agency. Jones would take pressure off A.J. Brown and create an exciting downfield tandem for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Even in a run-heavy offense, Jones could play a key role as the Titans look to win another AFC South title.