Jason Dupasquier, 19, Dies After Moto3 Qualifying Crash at Italian Grand Prix

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash during a Saturday qualifying session in Italy.

He was 19.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider ... Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

Dupasquier was involved in a three-bike crash with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba during Saturday's qualifying. He was then struck by his own bike and the one belonging to Sasaki. Alcoba said he believed he ran over Dupasquier's legs as well. Medics at the track treated him on the scene before he was flown to a hospital in Florence in an attempt to save his life.

MotoGP held a moment of silence in Dupasquier's honor before Sunday's Grand Prix race.

Dupasquier was one of the most promising young racers on the circuit, sitting 10th in the World Championship standings before his death.