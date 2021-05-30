X

    Jason Dupasquier, 19, Dies After Moto3 Qualifying Crash at Italian Grand Prix

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

    Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash during a Saturday qualifying session in Italy.

    He was 19.

    "Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider ... Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

    Dupasquier was involved in a three-bike crash with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba during Saturday's qualifying. He was then struck by his own bike and the one belonging to Sasaki. Alcoba said he believed he ran over Dupasquier's legs as well. Medics at the track treated him on the scene before he was flown to a hospital in Florence in an attempt to save his life.

    MotoGP held a moment of silence in Dupasquier's honor before Sunday's Grand Prix race.

    Dupasquier was one of the most promising young racers on the circuit, sitting 10th in the World Championship standings before his death.

    Related

      Prospects Who Will Take MLB by Storm

      We've highlighted 10 players who are poised to make their debuts ➡️

      Prospects Who Will Take MLB by Storm
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Prospects Who Will Take MLB by Storm

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Surprising NBA Trades 😯🔮

      @zachbuckley cooked up four trades you've probably never thought of 📲

      Surprising NBA Trades 😯🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Surprising NBA Trades 😯🔮

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      More NFL Vets Who Should Push for a Trade Now

      Who else should go the Julio Jones route?

      More NFL Vets Who Should Push for a Trade Now
      Featured logo
      Featured

      More NFL Vets Who Should Push for a Trade Now

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Exclusive with Dana White 🗣️

      We sit down with the UFC president to talk the return of TUF, McGregor's future and plans for the rest of 2021. Tap in 📲

      B/R Exclusive with Dana White 🗣️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      B/R Exclusive with Dana White 🗣️

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report