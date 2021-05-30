Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Nearing Full Strength After Ankle Injury Rehab

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dak Prescott has been publicly optimistic in discussing his recovery from a career-threatening ankle injury, and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly happy with his recovery after the quarterback's appearance at last week's OTAs.

“I talked to a source over there who said it doesn’t feel like Dak is rehabbing anymore. ... He functioned like he normally would [at OTAs]," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter.

Prescott participated on a limited basis in the final two days of offseason workouts, taking part in drills that helped him test his progress in recovering from a dislocated and compound fracture of his right ankle suffered last October.

