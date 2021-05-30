X

    Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Nearing Full Strength After Ankle Injury Rehab

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2021

    AP Photo/LM Otero

    Dak Prescott has been publicly optimistic in discussing his recovery from a career-threatening ankle injury, and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly happy with his recovery after the quarterback's appearance at last week's OTAs.

    “I talked to a source over there who said it doesn’t feel like Dak is rehabbing anymore. ... He functioned like he normally would [at OTAs]," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter.

    Prescott participated on a limited basis in the final two days of offseason workouts, taking part in drills that helped him test his progress in recovering from a dislocated and compound fracture of his right ankle suffered last October.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cowboys news: Keanu Neal feels like a linebacker already, even though he’s still learning

      Cowboys news: Keanu Neal feels like a linebacker already, even though he’s still learning
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys news: Keanu Neal feels like a linebacker already, even though he’s still learning

      Brian_Martin
      via Blogging The Boys

      Garrett Gilbert is currently functioning as the Cowboys primary backup to Dak Prescott

      Garrett Gilbert is currently functioning as the Cowboys primary backup to Dak Prescott
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Garrett Gilbert is currently functioning as the Cowboys primary backup to Dak Prescott

      Dave Halprin
      via Blogging The Boys

      Unlike Mike Nolan, Dan Quinn should benefit from a full offseason with the Dallas Cowboys

      Unlike Mike Nolan, Dan Quinn should benefit from a full offseason with the Dallas Cowboys
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Unlike Mike Nolan, Dan Quinn should benefit from a full offseason with the Dallas Cowboys

      Brian_Martin
      via Blogging The Boys

      Dak Prescott to be Featured Guest as ESPN Reboots “Up Close” Series

      Dak Prescott to be Featured Guest as ESPN Reboots “Up Close” Series
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Dak Prescott to be Featured Guest as ESPN Reboots “Up Close” Series

      Jess Haynie
      via Inside The Star