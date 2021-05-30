David Pastrnak Hat Trick Leads Bruins to Game 1 Win over Islanders in NHL Playoffs

David Pastrnak Hat Trick Leads Bruins to Game 1 Win over Islanders in NHL PlayoffsMay 30, 2021
The Boston Bruins came back from an early 1-0 deficit to win Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, 5-2, on Wednesday.
David Pastrnak's hat trick led the way as the Bruins star picked up his second career three-goal game in the playoffs.
Equally as important is the fact that Boston retains home-ice advantage with the first two games played at TD Garden. The Islanders struck first with forward Anthony Beauvillier netting his fourth goal in New York's past five games thanks to a deflection on the power play 11:48 into play.
That took all the energy out of TD Garden just after the midway point of the first period .
Goals from Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy helped restore that as the Bruins stormed back to take the series opener.
Boston goalie Tuukka Rask recovered to make 20 saves on 22 shots in the win.
Notable Performers
David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins: 3 Goals, 7 Shots, 16:24 TOI
David Krejci, C, Boston Bruins: 3 Assists, 4 Shots, 2 Blocked Shots
Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders: 1 Goal, 4 Hits, -3 Plus/Minus
Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders: 4 Goals Allowed, 35 Saves
What's Next?
Game 2 between the Islanders and Bruins is set for Monday at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
