David Pastrnak Hat Trick Leads Bruins to Game 1 Win over Islanders in NHL Playoffs

The Boston Bruins came back from an early 1-0 deficit to win Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, 5-2, on Wednesday.

David Pastrnak's hat trick led the way as the Bruins star picked up his second career three-goal game in the playoffs.

Equally as important is the fact that Boston retains home-ice advantage with the first two games played at TD Garden. The Islanders struck first with forward Anthony Beauvillier netting his fourth goal in New York's past five games thanks to a deflection on the power play 11:48 into play.

That took all the energy out of TD Garden just after the midway point of the first period .

Goals from Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy helped restore that as the Bruins stormed back to take the series opener.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask recovered to make 20 saves on 22 shots in the win.

Notable Performers

David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins: 3 Goals, 7 Shots, 16:24 TOI

David Krejci, C, Boston Bruins: 3 Assists, 4 Shots, 2 Blocked Shots

Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders: 1 Goal, 4 Hits, -3 Plus/Minus

Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders: 4 Goals Allowed, 35 Saves

What's Next?

Game 2 between the Islanders and Bruins is set for Monday at TD Garden. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

