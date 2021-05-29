Bryson DeChambeau: 'No Way' Phil Mickelson Outdrives Me at Capital One's 'The Match'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau is confident he'll comfortably outdrive Phil Mickelson during the latest edition of Capital One's The Match on July 6.

"Phil outdrive me at The Match? There is no way," DeChambeau told Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek on Saturday. "That week I'm coming out with the long driver and I'll have the spin rate dialed in and there's no chance he'll ever get close to my ball speed. He won't get close to my drives."

DeChambeau, 27, leads the PGA Tour in average driving distance (322.5). While Mickelson, 50, is tied for 48th in that stat (302.5), he was able to deliver some bombs off the tee when he needed them en route to the PGA Championship title earlier this month.

Mickelson ranked 15th in average drive distance at the tournament, although his 313.3-yard average still trailed DeChambeau's 327.6-yard mark, which led the tournament.

Both golfers should have the green light in the tee box in The Match, which will take place 7,500 feet above sea level at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

DeChambeau, who'll team with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to take on Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, used a Star Wars analogy for the matchup.

"It's like the Jedis against the Empire. We're put here trying to fight for good and they're working for the Empire," he told DiMeglio. "It's going to be a fun match. I've always wanted to be a part of it ever since I saw Tiger and Phil go at it. It's great for the game of golf. I think it will grow the game where people are going to be able to bet on it and enjoy the entertainment."

The 2020 U.S. Open champion added he's already been in contact with Rodgers to work on their game plan.

"I've talked to him quite a bit on the phone and we're coming up with some plans," DeChambeau said. "We'll be ready. And we know there is going to be no shortage of banter in this match, so we'll be ready for that, too."

The Match will feature donations to Feeding America and other charitable organizations. Coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on July 6 on TNT.