Ty Lue Says Clippers Want to Make Luka Doncic a 'Scorer,' Limit Other Mavs Players

The Los Angeles Clippers finally got on the board in their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks with a win in Game 3, despite Luka Doncic dropping 44 points on them.

Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Saturday that part of the Clippers' adjustments after the first two games was to make Doncic "a scorer and try to take the other guys out."

Lue said after Friday's 118-108 win that his team “decided to switch more and try to make (Doncic) play more one-on-one and just try to wear him down.”

