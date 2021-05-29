X

    Ty Lue Says Clippers Want to Make Luka Doncic a 'Scorer,' Limit Other Mavs Players

    Adam WellsMay 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    The Los Angeles Clippers finally got on the board in their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks with a win in Game 3, despite Luka Doncic dropping 44 points on them. 

    Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Saturday that part of the Clippers' adjustments after the first two games was to make Doncic "a scorer and try to take the other guys out."

    Lue said after Friday's 118-108 win that his team “decided to switch more and try to make (Doncic) play more one-on-one and just try to wear him down.”

                                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Paul George Following Game 3 Win: 'We Haven't Shown Anything Yet'

      Paul George Following Game 3 Win: 'We Haven't Shown Anything Yet'
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Paul George Following Game 3 Win: 'We Haven't Shown Anything Yet'

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Mark Eaton Dies at 64

      Former Jazz All-Star center and two-time DPOY has died

      Mark Eaton Dies at 64
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Mark Eaton Dies at 64

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Playoff Surprises and Disappointments

      We're one week in and @danfavale dives into the good and the bad we didn't see coming 🍿

      Biggest Playoff Surprises and Disappointments
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Biggest Playoff Surprises and Disappointments

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      1 Starter Each Team Must Replace

      Looking at the weak links for every NBA team and the changes that need to be made this offseason ➡️

      1 Starter Each Team Must Replace
      NBA logo
      NBA

      1 Starter Each Team Must Replace

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report