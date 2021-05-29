X

    Chris Weidman Posts Video Walking on His Own After Gruesome Leg Injury at UFC 261

    Adam WellsMay 29, 2021

    Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

    One month after breaking his leg at UFC 261, Chris Weidman is already able to walk on his own. 

    The former UFC middleweight champion posted a video on social media showing him walking without crutches:

    Weidman's fibula and tibia snapped when he threw a kick 17 seconds into the first round of his April 24 bout with Uriah Hall. 

    Hall was officially declared the winner by TKO, but he said afterward that he "owes" Weidman a rematch because of how things ended.

    Weidman's wife, Marivi, wrote an Instagram message on April 25 that "everything went well" with his surgery. He said in a video update that doctors told him it might be "eight weeks ‘til I can walk without crutches and stuff and drive and all that."

    In the same video, Weidman also said the medical staff told him it could take six to 12 months before he's allowed to train again. 

