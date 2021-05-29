ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

AP Photo/Ben McKeown

After four days of pool play, the 2021 ACC baseball tournament moves to a single-elimination format for the final two days.

Duke, Virginia, NC State and Georgia Tech are the final four teams standing. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers made it through pool play undefeated. The Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets advanced by virtue of being the highest-seeded team in their respective groups.

Duke has been the biggest surprise of the ACC tournament thus far as the No. 9 seed. It beat Florida State and Miami to win and advance.

Virginia has the best win of the tournament after beating top-seeded Notre Dame 14-1 on Friday to move into the semifinal.

The winners from Saturday's semifinal matchups will advance to the championship game Sunday.

2021 ACC Tournament Semifinal Results

No. 9 Duke def. No. 8 Virginia, 4-2

No. 3 NC State def. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 8-1

2021 ACC Championship Game (Sunday at Noon ET)

Duke vs. NC State

NC State 8, Georgia Tech 1

North Carolina State jumped on Georgia Tech early and didn't let up before earning an 8-1 win to secure a berth in the ACC title game.

J.T. Jarrett got the scoring started with a bases-loaded double off Yellow Jackets starter Marquis Grissom Jr. that brought home three runs.

After Georgia Tech got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third, the Wolfpack responded in the fourth with a solo homer by Luca Tresh.

Sam Highfill was terrific on the mound for NC State. The freshman right-hander gave up one run, four hits and three walks in 6.1 innings. It was his seventh start of at least six innings this season.

The score remained 4-1 until the eighth inning when the Wolfpack opened things up by adding a run on Jose Torres' RBI single. The ninth inning saw them add three more runs to turn the final score into a blowout.

Tyler McDonough put the exclamation point on the game with a two-run homer. Evan Justice put the finishing touches on the win with his ninth save.

The last time North Carolina State was in the ACC title game was 2015 when it lost to Florida State. A win on Sunday will give the program its first conference tournament championship since 1992.

Duke 4, Virginia 2

The Blue Devils earned a berth in the ACC Championship Game thanks to a 4-2 victory over Virginia in a matchup of the conference's two Cinderella teams.

Luke Fox was brilliant on the mound for Duke. The freshman left-hander limited Virginia to two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Fox's first season with the Blue Devils has been one to remember. He lowered his ERA to 2.77 and has 70 strikeouts in 52 innings.

Jimmy Loper and Marcus Johnson finished the game with two perfect innings of work.

The Blue Devils offense brought the power against Virginia starter Mike Vasil. Their first three runs were all via solo home runs, including two by Joey Loperfido in the first and third innings.

Loperfido had a fantastic day at the plate. The senior star went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double, two RBI and two runs scored. He was the only Duke hitter with more than one hit in the game.

Duke chased Vasil from the game after 4.2 innings. He allowed seven hits, four runs (three earned), two walks and five strikeouts.

The Blue Devils, who have 11 straight victories overall, are one win away from their first ACC tournament title. They haven't won a conference tournament title since 1951 when they were in the Southern Conference.