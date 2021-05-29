SEC Baseball Tournament 2021: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The final four teams in the 2021 SEC baseball tournament took the field Saturday looking to secure a spot in the championship game.

Arkansas has been the best team in the conference all season and advanced to the semifinals by knocking off Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Florida has been the most dominant team so far this week. The Gators beat Mississippi State and Alabama by a combined score of 20-3.

Tennessee and Mississippi made it to the semifinals by winning their past two games after both lost their tournament opener Tuesday.

Even though all four teams are likely going to be invited to the NCAA tournament when the field is announced Monday, winning an SEC tournament title goes a long way for seeding purposes.

A team like Mississippi or Florida could secure a top-16 seed and host a regional with at least one more win.

2021 SEC Tournament Semifinal Results

No. 2 Tennessee def. No. 6 Florida, 4-0

No. 5 Mississippi vs. No. 1 Arkansas (4:30 p.m. ET)

2021 SEC Tournament Championship Game (Sunday at 3 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Tennessee vs. Mississippi-Arkansas Winner

No. 2 Tennessee 4, No. 6 Florida 0

Tennessee is one win away from its first SEC tournament title in 26 years after a 4-0 victory over Florida in the first semifinal game Saturday.

Right-hander Camden Sewell was dominant during his six innings of work. The junior struck out six and allowed just two hits without a walk on 92 pitches.

After Sewell left, Redmond Walsh pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Sean Hunley closed out the game over the final two innings.

Florida did get two singles off Hunley to start the bottom of the ninth, but he worked out of trouble by getting Kris Armstrong to ground into a double play. Kendrick Calilao flew out to center field to end the game.

The Gators bullpen did a good job against Tennessee, but the Vols were able to get to starter Brandon Sproat. The freshman didn't have great command of his stuff with four walks in 3.2 innings. He also gave up five hits and allowed three runs.

Evan Russell got the scoring started for the Volunteers with an RBI single in the top of the third. They added two more runs in the fourth on Jordan Beck's RBI double. He came around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Drew Gilbert gave Tennessee an extra insurance run with a run-scoring single off Christian Scott.

Among Tennessee's two potential opponents in the championship game, it only played Arkansas during the regular season. The Razorbacks won two out of three games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium from May 14-16.