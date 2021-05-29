Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Looks 'Awesome' Amid Knee Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The early returns on Odell Beckham Jr.'s rehab from a torn ACL are reportedly very strong.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler heard from a veteran NFL player who has been working out alongside Beckham at the EXOS performance center in Arizona that the Cleveland Browns star looks "awesome."

Beckham had surgery to repair his left knee on Nov. 10. He originally suffered the injury in the first quarter of Cleveland's Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I couldn't tell u why this happened, this one doesn't make much sense, it's not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it," Beckham wrote in an Instagram story at the time (h/t ESPN's Jake Trotter). Ton of emotions flowing.. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon"

In a chat on May 19, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted that reports from the Browns suggest that Beckham will be ready to play in the 2021 season opener.

"Beckham is running full speed, cutting and catching passes," Cabot wrote. "He tore the ACL last Oct. 25 and had surgery in November, which would likely put him back on the field during training camp—at least on a limited basis."

Beckham had 319 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions in seven games before the knee injury.

Expectations are high for the Browns heading into this season. They made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2002 and won their first postseason game since January 1995.

The Browns will open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.