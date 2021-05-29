X

    Paul George Says Clippers 'Haven't Shown Anything' vs. Mavericks Despite Game 3 Win

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2021

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George downplayed the team's Game 3 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, which trimmed the Mavs' series lead to 2-1.

    George, who scored 29 points in the 118-108 victory, told reporters the Clippers still have a lot to prove if they're going to advance from the first-round playoff matchup:

    "We're down 2-1. We haven't shown anything. We're not the favorites [to win it all]. We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything.

    "We have to continue to keep doing it. We've got to win this series, but it's one game at a time. We've got to win Game 4 and send it back to L.A. Take home-court advantage. But off one win, we haven't shown anything."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Quote Board: Mavericks talk after the Game 3 loss

      Quote Board: Mavericks talk after the Game 3 loss
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Quote Board: Mavericks talk after the Game 3 loss

      Sam Guertler
      via Mavs Moneyball

      The Clippers’ biggest problem remains unsolved – and it’s not Luka Doncic

      The Clippers’ biggest problem remains unsolved – and it’s not Luka Doncic
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      The Clippers’ biggest problem remains unsolved – and it’s not Luka Doncic

      R.P. Salao
      via ClutchPoints

      Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to beating Luka Doncic, Mavs in Game 3

      Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to beating Luka Doncic, Mavs in Game 3
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to beating Luka Doncic, Mavs in Game 3

      Tomer Azarly
      via ClutchPoints

      The Mavericks defense has to be better if they want to close out the Clippers

      The Mavericks defense has to be better if they want to close out the Clippers
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      The Mavericks defense has to be better if they want to close out the Clippers

      Josh Bowe
      via Mavs Moneyball