Paul George Says Clippers 'Haven't Shown Anything' vs. Mavericks Despite Game 3 Win

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George downplayed the team's Game 3 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, which trimmed the Mavs' series lead to 2-1.

George, who scored 29 points in the 118-108 victory, told reporters the Clippers still have a lot to prove if they're going to advance from the first-round playoff matchup:

"We're down 2-1. We haven't shown anything. We're not the favorites [to win it all]. We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything.

"We have to continue to keep doing it. We've got to win this series, but it's one game at a time. We've got to win Game 4 and send it back to L.A. Take home-court advantage. But off one win, we haven't shown anything."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.