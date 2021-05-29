Derrick Rose: Knicks Need to Find 'Sense of Urgency' When Offense Isn't Clicking

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose scored 30 points on 13-of-21 shooting in Game 3 of his team's Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

However, the rest of the Knicks did not fare well, shooting 16-of-60 in a 105-94 defeat.

After the game, Rose spoke about the team's offensive struggles and what needs to be done for them to go away.

“When we’re not making shots, we still have to play with that sense of urgency," Rose said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"We have to find a way to grind it out when we’re not making shots. Not play lackadaisical."

The Hawks went on a 22-3 run late in the second quarter in part because the Knicks made just one field goal and committed four turnovers in a seven-minute period. New York, which trailed 58-44 at the half, was unable to cut the lead to single digits in the final 24 minutes.

New York's offense has sputtered multiple times this series. The Knicks notably scored just 16 first-quarter points in Game 1 and fell behind 57-44 at halftime in Game 2.

It's been Rose who has kept the Knicks hanging around, averaging 24.3 points per game. The rest of the Knicks have not fared well, with All-Star forward Julius Randle notably shooting just 24.1 percent from the field through three games.

New York is down 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup against the Hawks, who are hosting the Knicks for Game 4 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in State Farm Arena.