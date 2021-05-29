Charles Schwab Challenge 2021: Jordan Spieth Takes 1-Shot Lead After Round 2

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas native Jordan Spieth continued making himself right at home during second-round action at the Charles Schwab Challenge in nearby Fort Worth, Texas, finishing his second atop the leaderboard for the second consecutive day.

Spieth shot a 66 to move to 11-under par and one stroke ahead of Jason Kokrak, who set the pace on Friday with a round of 65.

Colonial Country Club has typically brought out the best in Spieth. Friday was no different. In his eight previous PGA events at the course, the 27-year-old has six top-ten finishes, two second-place finishes and one victory—the 2016 Dean & Deluca Invitational.

Two rounds into this season's turn at Colonial, Spieth is on track to pick up his second victory at the annual event as well as his second victory on tour in 2021.

Here's a look at the players chasing the Texan into the weekend.

Charles Schwab Challenge Second Round Leaderboard

1. Jordan Spieth (-11)

2. Jason Kokrak (-10)

T3. Sebastian Munoz (-8)

T3. Sergio Garcia (-8)

T3. Patton Kizzire (-8)

T6. Maverick McNealy (-7)

T6. Charley Hoffman (-7)

T6. Adam Hadwin (-7)

9. Kramer Hickok (-6)

T10. Brian Harman (-5)

T10. Robert Streb (-5)

T10. Collin Morikawa (-5)

T10. Kevin Streelman (-5)

T10. Erik Compton (-5)

Notables: T15. Tony Finau (-4), T15. Justin Rose (-4), T29. Justin Thomas (-2), T43. Gardy Woodland (-1), Missed Cut. Phil Mickelson (+2).

Full leaderboard available via PGA Tour

Recap

Despite a nearly two-and-a-half hour rain delay interrupting the start of his round, Spieth was locked in on Friday as he attempts a wire-to-wire victory. Not only did Spieth sink at least four birdies for the second consecutive day, he's now made it through 36 holes at Colonial without a bogey.

That was the type of blemish-free round last week's PGA Championship-winner, Phil Mickelson, could've used.

Instead, the lefty missed the cut by one stroke after he bogeyed the par-four No. 18.

Mickelson put himself in a rough spot after Thursday's opening round of 73 and would have to quickly fix his mistakes in order to make it to the weekend. For awhile on Friday it appeared he was on track to do just that.

After an opening bogey on No. 1, the 50-year-old strung together three birdies in four holes before the turn. Another birdie on No. 15 put him safely inside the cut line before he ran out of steam.

Mickelson bogeyed the par-three No. 16 to drop right onto the cut line before a closing bogey on No. 18 ended his tournament early.

Now the attention turns to Kokrak and Spieth in Round 3 as the two attempt to stay ahead of the field on moving day. If Kokrak plays anything like he did on Friday, that shouldn't be much of an issue.

The 36-year-old Canadian had one bogey on six birdies with some impressive work in the short game. Kokrak hit 77.8 percent of his greens in regulation, but gained 1.6 strokes putting.

A strong game off the tee on Saturday could boost his odds significantly, but Kokrak has proven he can make those shots up on the back end.

As Kokrak prepares to tee off with Spieth for the third round of play, a second tour victory this season remains in sight for both players.