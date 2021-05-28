X

    Robert Saleh's Police Escort to Knicks Game Wasn't Authorized, NJ State Police Say

    Adam WellsMay 29, 2021

    AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

    Robert Saleh received a warm reception from the crowd at Madison Square Garden when he attended the New York Knicks' playoff game Wednesday, but there's a controversy about the New York Jets head coach's police escort.

    Per Craig McCarthy of the New York Post, the New Jersey State Police said the officer who escorted Saleh to the game wasn't authorized to do so. 

    "The escort of New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh by a New Jersey State Police marked car was not authorized," NJSP Lt. Jeff Flynn said in a statement Friday.

    Flynn added the situation has "been referred to the Office of Professional Standards for an internal investigation."

    Oli Coleman, Larry Celona and Bruce Golding of the Post obtained video of Saleh and three of his sons arriving at Madison Square Garden's VIP entrance.

    Saleh's black SUV was being "followed closely by a marked NJSP vehicle with its lights flashing."

    McCarthy noted the situation violated protocol for police escorts from New Jersey to New York City, which are typically reserved for when New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy travels into the city with a NJSP security team.

    Saleh is in his first year with the Jets. Their facilities, where organized team activities were held this week, are located in Florham Park, New Jersey.

