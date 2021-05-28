ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Friday is a significant day for the 2021 ACC baseball tournament, with the final three games of pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, leading into the semifinals.

Three of the four semifinal spots were already clinched coming into the day. Duke, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State each won their pool Thursday.

Pool A is the only one still left to be decided, with the winner of the Virginia-Notre Dame game advancing.

Pool A

No. 1 Notre Dame (1-1)

No. 8 Virginia (1-1)

No. 12 Virginia Tech (0-2)

Pool B

No. 2 Georgia Tech (1-1)

No. 7 Louisville (1-1)

No. 11 Clemson (1-1)

Pool C

No. 3 North Carolina State (1-0)

No. 6 North Carolina (0-1)

No. 10 Pittsburgh (1-1)

Pool D

No. 4 Miami (0-1)

No. 5 Florida State (0-1)

No. 9 Duke (2-0)

Italics indicates pool winner

2021 ACC Tournament Results/Schedule—Friday

No. 8 Virginia def. No. 1 Notre Dame 14-1

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. ET



No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 3 North Carolina State, 7 p.m. ET

Virginia 14, Notre Dame 1

Virginia scored five runs in the second and ninth innings en route to a 14-1 blowout win over ACC regular-season champion Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish sent ace John Bertrand to the mound, and the senior had his worst start of the season, allowing five earned runs and four extra-base hits (three homers) in one inning.

Virginia's first five hitters in the top of the second inning reached base. Nic Kent, Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof each homered in the frame, with the latter's solo shot knocking Bertrand out of the game.

In between those outbursts in the second and ninth innings, the Cavaliers added a single run in the fourth and three on Zack Gelof's homer in the fifth.

The Gelof brothers combined to go 5-for-8 with two homers, six RBI and four runs scored.

Notre Dame was let down by its ace Friday, but Virginia's No. 1 starter rose to the challenge. Andrew Abbott, who entered the game with a 2.83 ERA in 14 appearances this season, struck out nine and scattered five hits in 6.1 shutout innings.

Three UVA pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in the win.

Even though the final result wasn't what the Fighting Irish were looking for, they are going to be a high seed in the NCAA tournament after a 30-11 record this season.

Virginia entered the ACC tournament as a bubble team with a 26-22 record during the regular season, but a marquee win over Notre Dame and a trip to the semifinals have strengthened its case.