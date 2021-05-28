Adam Silver Says NBA Has 'Zero Tolerance' for Fans Harassing Players

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After five fans were banned from arenas because of their actions at NBA playoff games on Wednesday night, Adam Silver addressed the league's policy on inappropriate fan behavior.

Speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Silver said the league has "zero tolerance" for inappropriate fan behavior:

"No one is going to get away with an act like that. You're going to be caught. You're going to be banned from an arena. In some cases there may be criminal prosecution depending if the conduct rises to that level of an assault or something that the police are going to take note of."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.