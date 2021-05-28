Cowboys' Dak Prescott Opens Up About Dealing with Depression, Anxiety During Pandemic

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott has again opened up about dealing with mental health issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with ESPN's Sage Steele, Prescott said he "was going through depression [and] anxiety" for much of last year "because I was isolated" and "wasn't able to be around the people that I wanted to":

Prescott has been open about the mental-health problems that he was going through last year in the wake of his brother, Jace, committing suicide and his mom being diagnosed with cancer.

"I think that is important to be vulnerable, to be genuine and to be transparent," Prescott said in an interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger released in September (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon). "That goes a long way when you are a leader and your voice is being heard by so many and you can inspire."

In the same interview, Prescott announced his brother died by suicide. Jace was 31 years old when he died in April 2020.

Dak told Steele that it was after his brother's death that he went to friends and family to let them know "we gotta talk to one another" because he wasn't aware of what Jace was going through.

The two-time Pro Bowler's 2020 season came to an end in Week 5. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle against the New York Giants.

Dallas will open the 2021 season on Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.