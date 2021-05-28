Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Announce Latest Grants to Support Black Community

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

NBA legend Michael Jordan and his Nike Jordan Brand announced the latest round of grants through its Black Community Commitment on Friday.

The commitment, which was launched last July and aims to "directly impact the fight against systemic racism," includes a $100 million pledge over a decade.

Here are the latest grant recipients:

National Museum of African American History and Culture ($3 million over three years)

Morehouse College ($1 million over two years)

Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting ($1 million over two years)

The announcement noted the latest round of donations is focused on creating a "more complete understanding of how structural racism has impacted American history."

"Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today," Jordan said. "We want to help people understand the truth of our past, and help tell the stories that will shape our future."

Film director Spike Lee, a famed New York Knicks fan and graduate of Morehouse College, said the Jordan Brand grant will help "tell our story."

"These grants will be well-spent," Lee said. "There's going to be a rich legacy of storytellers who will be supported by these programs. Many people are influenced to think a certain way about Black folks based on what they see on television and in Hollywood. We've got to tell our story."

That meshes with the Black Community Commitment's goal of helping organizations that "shape the narrative of the Black experience in media and popular culture."

Jordan, who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls during a 15-year playing career that ended in 2003, currently serves as owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.