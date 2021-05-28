X

    Blazers' Damian Lillard on Refs in Game 3: 'Felt Like Everything We Did Was a Foul'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard criticized the officiating after the Blazers fell 120-115 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Thursday.

    According to Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin, Lillard said:

    "I felt like everything we did was a foul. Maybe some of them were fouls, but every damn thing we did, the whistle was being blown. ... It was a lot of things we could have done differently. We can't make no excuses and blame it on that.

    "I'm not saying that's the reason I lost, I'm saying when they shoot that well and we fight and claw back into the game and everything we do is a foul, it's tough."

    With the loss, Portland fell behind 2-1 in the series, having lost back-to-back contests.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

