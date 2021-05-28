Blazers' Damian Lillard on Refs in Game 3: 'Felt Like Everything We Did Was a Foul'May 28, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard criticized the officiating after the Blazers fell 120-115 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Thursday.
According to Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin, Lillard said:
"I felt like everything we did was a foul. Maybe some of them were fouls, but every damn thing we did, the whistle was being blown. ... It was a lot of things we could have done differently. We can't make no excuses and blame it on that.
"I'm not saying that's the reason I lost, I'm saying when they shoot that well and we fight and claw back into the game and everything we do is a foul, it's tough."
With the loss, Portland fell behind 2-1 in the series, having lost back-to-back contests.
