    Jets' Corey Davis Suffers Shoulder Injury at OTAs, Expected to be OK with Rest

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis reportedly suffered a shoulder strain during Thursday's organized team activities, but the club is hopeful he avoided a serious injury.

    Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network provided an update on Davis, who signed with the Jets in March after spending the last four years with the Tennessee Titans:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

