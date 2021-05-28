Jets' Corey Davis Suffers Shoulder Injury at OTAs, Expected to be OK with Rest

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis reportedly suffered a shoulder strain during Thursday's organized team activities, but the club is hopeful he avoided a serious injury.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network provided an update on Davis, who signed with the Jets in March after spending the last four years with the Tennessee Titans:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.