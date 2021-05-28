Jets' Corey Davis Suffers Shoulder Injury at OTAs, Expected to be OK with Rest

Jets' Corey Davis Suffers Shoulder Injury at OTAs, Expected to be OK with RestMay 28, 2021
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis reportedly suffered a shoulder strain during Thursday's organized team activities, but the club is hopeful he avoided a serious injury.
Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network provided an update on Davis, who signed with the Jets in March after spending the last four years with the Tennessee Titans:
