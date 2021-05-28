X

    Giannis After Bucks' Game 3 Blowout of Heat: 'Our Job Is Not Done Here'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

    Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't about to look ahead against the team that knocked his Milwaukee Bucks out of the playoffs last season.

    "We are going to stay focused," he told reporters after Thursday's 113-84 victory over the Miami Heat. "Our job is not done here."

    The job is nearly done, though, as the Bucks are in full control with a commanding 3-0 lead through the first three games.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

