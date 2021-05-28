J. Cole Thanks Patriots BBC Players, Coaches in IG Post: 'I Plan to Get Better'

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

J. Cole thanked his Patriots BBC teammates, coaches and staff members (among others) after his three-game stint in the Basketball Africa League came to an end due to a family obligation:

The Patriots went 2-1 in group play during the inaugural Basketball Africa League season. J. Cole played 45 total off the bench for the team, which is based in Kigali, Rwanda. He had five points, three assists and five rebounds.

The Patriots' record was good enough for the team to advance to the eight-team playoffs as a No. 4 seed, where the team defeated Ferroviário de Maputo 73-71 in the quarterfinals. J. Cole, who did not play in that game, congratulated his team on that effort.

The Patriots will now face No. 1 seed US Monastir in the semifinals.