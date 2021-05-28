Phil Mickelson Downplays 1st-Round 73 at Charles Schwab Challenge: 'I Won The PGA'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Phil Mickelson may have shot a three-over 73 to in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday, but he's naturally in great spirits after taking home the PGA Championship last weekend:

The six-time major winner outlasted Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes apiece to take home the Wanamaker Trophy at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island (South Carolina) Golf Resort following a six-under result. It was his first major win since taking home The Open Championship in 2013.

Thursday did not go as well for Mickelson, who explained his difficulties at Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

"It was almost like I was trying a little too hard, and I wasn't just calm and let it happen, and I was a little bit antsy," Mickelson said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), which also noted that the 50-year-old used the term "unsettled."

"Like I just couldn't quite get calmed down in that same frame of mind," Mickelson added.

Mickelson is 10 shots behind co-leaders Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia, but not all is lost for the left-hander, who is only one shot below the two-over cut line.

However, as Mickelson noted, he's still riding the good vibes from the PGA Championship, which he hopes will help him turn the tide around on Friday.

"You can't play this course out of the rough because then you have tree trouble, which I had repeatedly, and I didn't putt well," he said. "But I won the PGA, so I'll see if I can get it turned around for tomorrow and get a little better focus, a little better energy."

Mickelson's PGA Championship win made him the oldest-ever golfer (and the only one 50 or older) to take home a major title.