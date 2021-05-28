Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'A Swag to Him' and 'Good Energy,' Says Kendrick Bourne

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is winning over his new teammates in the first week of OTAs.

The Alabama product, who went to the New England Patriots with the No. 15 overall pick, has been playing behind incumbent signal-caller Cam Newton, who signed a new one-year deal after quarterbacking the Patriots to their worst season in decades following Tom Brady's departure. But the newcomer's teammates are liking what they've seen thus far.

"[Jones] has a swag to him that I didn't know that he had at first," receiver Kendrick Bourne told reporters Thursday. "He's out there confident, and that is what you need in a quarterback. Good energy, awesome guy, comes to work and you just can feel his energy and leadership already."

New tight end Hunter Henry, who signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this offseason after five years with the Los Angeles Chargers, also spoke highly of Jones (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN).

Despite the praise, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has maintained that Newton is the top quarterback on the roster, which also includes backup Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted in 2019, and veteran backup Brian Hoyer.