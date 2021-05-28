X

    MLB Rumors: White Sox Favorites for Oscar Colas; OF Expected to Sign $2.7M Contract

    The Chicago White Sox are likely to ink Cuban outfield sensation Oscar Colas during the next international signing period in January, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez

    Dubbed the "Cuban Shohei Ohtani" by some scouts, the 22-year-old plays all three outfield spots and has shown a 95 mph fastball on the mound as a lefty, but is unlikely to be used as a two-way player if he comes to MLB. 

    MLB Pipeline ranks Colas as the No. 2 overall international prospect behind Yoelqui Cespedes—the half-brother of Yoenis Cespedes—who the White Sox signed last year. 

    Sanchez noted the Sox are expected to give Colas a $2.7 million deal to join the South Siders. 

    The 6'1", 209-pound star slashed .302/.350/.516 with 11 home runs for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in 2019 and was a force in Cuba's Serie Nacional, hitting .305 with nine home runs in 2018-19. 

    Per Sanchez:

    "Colás is currently training in the Dominican Republic and is expected to play winter ball for the Estrellas Orientales under manager and former Major League player Fernando Tatis Sr. Fernando Tatis Jr. was originally signed by the White Sox in 2015, and his younger brother Elijah Tatis signed with the club in 2019."

    Chicago has routinely looked to Cuban imports in recent years to bolster its roster. Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert lead the Major League club while Cespedes and pitcher Norge Vera work their way through the team's farm system. 

    Catcher Yasmani Grandal is also of Cuban descent  and joined the Sox as a free agent during the 2020 offseason. 

