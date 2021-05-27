76ers' Joel Embiid Pays Homage to D-Generation X on Twitter: 'Thrust the Process'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

For years, Philadelphia 76ers fans were asked to "Trust the Process."

Now that the team is a legitimate championship contender, it is apparently time to Thrust the Process.

Joel Embiid posted a picture of his celebration from Wednesday's win over the Washington Wizards with the caption "If you're not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** ** #ThrustTheProcess #DX."

The big man told reporters his moves paid homage to members of WWE's D-Generation X.

"DX, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were my favorite wrestlers," he said.

It was nothing but celebrations for the 76ers during their commanding 120-95 victory over the Wizards in Game 2. Embiid finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists and helped lead Philadelphia to a 2-0 lead in the series.

The thrusting, er, trusting of the process now hits the road for Game 3 on Saturday.