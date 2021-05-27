X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Pays Homage to D-Generation X on Twitter: 'Thrust the Process'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    For years, Philadelphia 76ers fans were asked to "Trust the Process."

    Now that the team is a legitimate championship contender, it is apparently time to Thrust the Process.

    Joel Embiid posted a picture of his celebration from Wednesday's win over the Washington Wizards with the caption "If you're not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** ** #ThrustTheProcess #DX."

    The big man told reporters his moves paid homage to members of WWE's D-Generation X. 

    "DX, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were my favorite wrestlers," he said.

    It was nothing but celebrations for the 76ers during their commanding 120-95 victory over the Wizards in Game 2. Embiid finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists and helped lead Philadelphia to a 2-0 lead in the series.

    The thrusting, er, trusting of the process now hits the road for Game 3 on Saturday.

