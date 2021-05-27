Warriors Rumors: Kent Bazemore Eyeing Multiyear Contract in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Kent Bazemore is hoping to ink a multi-year deal when he hits free agency this offseason.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the forward is looking to sign a three-year deal but would settle for a two-year deal, and the Warriors are hoping that he'll sign with them.

The 31-year-old is coming off a career-high shooting campaign in his ninth season in the league.

Bazemore shot 44.9 percent from the field in his return to the Warriors, where he began his NBA career in 2012. He averaged 7.2 points per game, his lowest since the 2014-15 season, though he also saw his fewest minutes per game since that campaign.

He came to the Warriors off a season split between the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. He spent the 2014-19 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, where he served as a regular starter for three seasons following time with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first stint with the Warriors.

It was the Warriors who signed him from their Summer League team after he went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2012.

The Warriors also have some decisions to make when it comes to Kelly Oubre Jr., who is also due to hit free agency. But their options are limited since they're already paying the luxury tax and will only be able to offer players minimum deals or a mid-level exception, which is worth $6.3 million, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.