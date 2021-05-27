Jaguars' Urban Meyer Says Tim Tebow Has 'Improved' While Attempting to Convert to TE

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer believes his former college star Tim Tebow is just one of 90 guys trying to make the roster this offseason. He also sees the former quarterback making notable strides as he transitions to tight end.

Speaking to reporters Thursday after another round of offseason training activities, the first-year NFL coach praised Tebow's progress.

"He has improved," Meyer said. "It's all new for him. [Tight ends coach] Tyler Bowen is doing a good job. Our tight ends as a whole, [James] O'Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now it's night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They're doing a nice job."

Meyer did admit Tebow's first practice at tight end was "awkward" but didn't express any concerns about the 33-year-old being able to make the transition.

It's not just that the former Florida Gators star is attempting to play a new position, it's that he's trying to complete an NFL comeback after being out of the league for five years, most of those spent trying to make it as a baseball player in the New York Mets organization.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Thursday's episode of Get Up! that some in Jacksonville believe Meyer will attempt to use Tebow similar to how the New Orleans Saints use quarterback Taysom Hill at tight end—with passing plays involved.

"There are people in camp right now who strongly believe the reason why Urban Meyer brought Tim Tebow in is not to play tight end, but actually to use him in that utility role, that Taysom Hill role that we see Sean Payton use in New Orleans," Russini said (h/t 247Sports). "In terms of comparing the two, we always talk about on this show how much Sean Payton loves Taysom Hill. It's been very obvious over the years. That same kind of love is what Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer have between each other. It could be a very similar situation, but in terms of football, this is something we could be seeing."

Whatever Meyer has planned for Tebow, the coach seems pleased with his player's progress so far.