Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Eyes Switch to No. 21 Jersey in 2022 to Honor Charles Woodson

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Anyone who recently purchased a Tyrann Mathieu jersey may be in store for some tough news.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety told reporters he would like to switch his jersey number from 32 to 21 to honor Charles Woodson. This comes after he tweeted a picture of Woodson wearing the No. 21 for the Green Bay Packers on April 8:

Mathieu has worn No. 32 for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Chiefs since he entered the league as a third-round draft pick in 2013. He wore No. 14 and No. 7 during his collegiate career with the LSU Tigers.

It's difficult to pick a better player to honor as a modern-day defensive back than Woodson, though, considering the former Oakland Raiders and Packers great is a Hall of Famer who was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro selection.

Mathieu already tied his one Super Bowl ring and is one of the best defensive backs in the league in today's game with three All-Pro selections in his first eight seasons.

He just might have a different look in 2021.