X

    Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Bare Knuckle FC 19 Fight Set for July 23

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will renew hostilities July 23 in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

    VanZant and Ostovich crossed paths at UFC Fight Night 143 in January 2019. VanZant won by submission with an armbar in the second round.

    This will be Ostovich's debut with BKFC. The UFC released her in December, and she landed with BKFC in April.

    VanZant, meanwhile, is looking for her first win with the promotion.

    The 27-year-old surprised many when she signed what her manager, Malki Kawa, called "a multimillion-dollar deal" for four fights with BKFC.

    VanZant lost to Britain Hart by unanimous decision in her first bout at the company's KnuckleMania event in February. The result demonstrated how the transition from mixed martial arts to boxing isn't always seamless.

    Given their history in the UFC and her inexperience in bare-knuckle fights, Ostovich figures to be a good opponent against whom VanZant can rebound.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      More NFL Vets Who Should Push for a Trade Now

      Who else should go the Julio Jones route?

      More NFL Vets Who Should Push for a Trade Now
      Featured logo
      Featured

      More NFL Vets Who Should Push for a Trade Now

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Exclusive with Dana White 🗣️

      We sit down with the UFC president to talk the return of TUF, McGregor's future and plans for the rest of 2021. Tap in 📲

      B/R Exclusive with Dana White 🗣️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      B/R Exclusive with Dana White 🗣️

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Top 5 Landing Spots for Harry Kane📍

      Where will Harry end up this summer if he leaves Spurs?

      Top 5 Landing Spots for Harry Kane📍
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Top 5 Landing Spots for Harry Kane📍

      Shane Evans
      via Bleacher Report

      BRADY VS. RODGERS ⛳️🚨

      Tom Brady & reigning PGA champ Phil Mickelson vs. Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau. Capital One's The Match returns July 6 on TNT

      BRADY VS. RODGERS ⛳️🚨
      Featured logo
      Featured

      BRADY VS. RODGERS ⛳️🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report