Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Bare Knuckle FC 19 Fight Set for July 23

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will renew hostilities July 23 in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant and Ostovich crossed paths at UFC Fight Night 143 in January 2019. VanZant won by submission with an armbar in the second round.

This will be Ostovich's debut with BKFC. The UFC released her in December, and she landed with BKFC in April.

VanZant, meanwhile, is looking for her first win with the promotion.

The 27-year-old surprised many when she signed what her manager, Malki Kawa, called "a multimillion-dollar deal" for four fights with BKFC.

VanZant lost to Britain Hart by unanimous decision in her first bout at the company's KnuckleMania event in February. The result demonstrated how the transition from mixed martial arts to boxing isn't always seamless.

Given their history in the UFC and her inexperience in bare-knuckle fights, Ostovich figures to be a good opponent against whom VanZant can rebound.