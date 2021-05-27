Janoris Jenkins Says His $250K Rolls Royce Was Stolen; Police Investigating

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins said he left his Rolls-Royce Wraith at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on May 5 but returned to find it had been stolen.

Jenkins explained in an Instagram post Wednesday he contacted several people involved in the airport's operations but felt he was given the "run around."

"However, the airport was in no way, shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen," Jenkins wrote.

The 32-year-old Florida native noted he also contacted Atlanta police, saying he's "now short a quarter million dollars of an asset."

TMZ Sports reported Thursday the Atlanta Police Department launched an investigation into the stolen vehicle after being alerted by Jenkins yesterday.

"Officers immediately placed a lookout on the vehicle and updated its status to stolen," Atlanta police said. "Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues."

Jenkins signed with the Titans in March after spending a little over a season with the New Orleans Saints. He's also played for the St. Louis Rams (2012-15) and New York Giants (2016-19) across nine years in the NFL.

The 32-year-old corner earned a Pro Bowl selection with the Giants in 2016, and he should step right into the starting lineup for Tennessee to open the 2021 campaign.