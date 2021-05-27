Tiger Woods Talks 'Painful' Injury Rehab, Timeline for Return to Golf After Car Crash

AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File

Tiger Woods might be used to recovering from injuries, but his rehab after a single-car crash in February has been a tougher challenge for the golf superstar.

"This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Daniel Rapoport of Golf Digest. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

The car crash in Southern California resulted in open fractures to both Woods' tibia and fibula bones in his right leg, requiring immediate surgery on his lower leg and ankle. A rod, screws and pins were inserted to stabilize the bones in Woods' leg and ankle.

Woods declined to comment on when he could return to golf, indicating it could be a long road to recovery.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy," he said. "I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.