    Eagles Name Catherine Raiche VP of Football Ops; Is NFL's Highest-Ranking Female Exec

    Adam WellsMay 27, 2021

    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Catherine Raiche has become the highest-ranking female executive in the NFL after her promotion by the Philadelphia Eagles. 

    The Eagles announced Thursday that Raiche is their new vice president of football operations:

    Philadelphia elected not to hire a new vice president of football operations last year after Andrew Berry left the organization to become general manager of the Cleveland Browns. 

    Before Raiche's promotion, the highest-ranking female executive in the NFL was Kelly Kleine for the Denver Broncos. She was named the team's executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager on May 17. 

    Raiche is entering her third season with the Eagles. The 32-year-old spent the past two years as their football operations coordinator. 

    Prior to being hired by the Eagles, Raiche worked in the Canadian Football League from 2015-19. The Montreal native was the assistant general manager for the Montreal Alouettes in 2017 before being named director of football administration for the Toronto Argonauts. 

