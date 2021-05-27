Report: Julio Jones Trade to Titans Deemed 'a Long Shot' Despite A.J. Brown's TikTok

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Tennessee Titans reportedly aren't considered a favorite to land Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Falcons and Titans have had trade discussions centered on Jones, but Tennessee is viewed as a long shot to acquire the veteran wideout.

Russini's report came on the heels of Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown making a TikTok video in which he attempts to sell Jones on why he should want to come to Tennessee:

The Titans have a significant pass-catching need after losing wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, as well as tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency.

Trade rumors have circled around Jones for some time, and they heated up recently when Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported that the Falcons would like to trade him because of salary-cap issues.

Jones is set to make $15.3 million this season, but the Falcons have only $588,018 in cap space.

At the time, Schultz mentioned several teams as potential landing spots, and the Titans were among them, although it was noted that it would be difficult for Tennessee to trade for Jones because of its own cap situation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones essentially removed all doubt with regard to whether the Falcons will trade him during a recent call with Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed, saying "I'm outta here" in reference to the Falcons.

Many NFL teams would benefit from adding someone of Jones' caliber, as he has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL over the past decade.

The 32-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro in 10 NFL seasons and was also named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

For his career, Jones has registered 848 receptions for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. He is first in Falcons history in both catches and receiving yards and second in touchdowns behind only Roddy White's 63.

Jones finished with 1,394 receiving yards or more in six straight seasons from 2014-19 but fell off to 51 grabs for 771 yards and three scores this season, primarily because he missed seven games through injury.

The Titans had a dangerous passing game last season, with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback and the receiver duo of Brown and Davis giving opposing defenses issues, but Tannehill is now lacking in terms of weapons beyond Brown.

Jones would undoubtedly help solve that issue. However, it may be difficult for the Titans to create cap space, especially when there are other teams in better cap situations sure to pursue Jones as well.