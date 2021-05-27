SEC Baseball Tournament 2021: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Thursday marks the biggest day of the 2021 SEC baseball tournament thus far, with four teams facing elimination.

Two of the top three seeds in the tournament faced off in the first elimination game. No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Mississippi State were coming off losses in the second round Wednesday.

The marquee game of the day will pit top-seeded Arkansas against No. 4 Vanderbilt. Arkansas breezed past Georgia 11-2 in its first game of the tournament. The Commodores got a walk-off single from Dominic Keegan in the bottom of the ninth against Mississippi.

At the end of today's play, two teams will have punched their ticket to Saturday's semifinals. Four teams will advance to the fourth round on Friday.

SEC Tournament Results/Schedule—Third Round



No. 2 Tennessee def. No. 3 Mississippi State, 12-2 (F/8)

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 5 Mississippi (2 p.m. ET)

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 6 Florida (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Arkansas (9 p.m. ET)

Pete Derkay's three-run homer powered Tennessee to a 12-2 win over Mississippi State in a game that ended in the bottom of the eighth as a result of the 10-run rule.

After a scoreless first inning, Derkay started a four-run second for the Vols with a frozen rope to right-center field off Bulldogs starter Christian MacLeod.

Derkay finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Max Ferguson also drove in three runs with an RBI single in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth.

Ahead 8-2 going into the bottom of the eighth, the Vols avoided coming out for the ninth altogether by scoring four runs to go up by 10. Drew Gilbert's two-run double was the final hit of the game.

Tennessee starter Chad Dallas shut down Mississippi State's bats. He scattered six hits and allowed one run in 6.2 innings for his 10th win of the season.

Tennessee staved off elimination for another day and as it seeks its first SEC tournament championship since 1995.

Thursday's loss ends a nightmare tournament for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs lost both of their games by a combined score of 25-3. If there is a silver lining, they are a virtual lock to make the NCAA tournament after finishing third in the SEC during the regular season and posting a 40-15 record.