    Chad Johnson Says 'I Was F--king Drowning' in Recent Boxing Session with Charlo Twins

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson said he's been taking a beating from the Charlo brothers, Jermall and Jermell, as part of his training for a June 6 boxing exhibition against Brian Maxwell.

    Johnson, who spent 10 seasons with the Bengals as part of an 11-year NFL career, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday he's been learning lessons the hard way from the twins, who are both boxing world champions.

    "I was f--king swimming," Johnson said. "Third round, I was in the middle of the ocean with no life vest and I was f--king drowning."

    The 43-year-old Miami native, who's part of the undercard for the exhibition clash between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul, told TMZ he wanted to train seriously and that working with the brothers was the best opportunity:

    "I've been training with the Charlo twins, so I'm here now and it's funny, I just finished sparring one of [their] sparring partners, and it was fun. It was a great experience.
    "It was an experience where I was taken advantage of, and it's a great thing. Obviously going in the ring with someone that does it at the highest level and learning the mistakes. I like it like that.
    "There was no other way to prepare for something of this magnitude. I had to come here. It's just—there's no other way."

    While Johnson, who went by the name Chad Ochocinco late in his NFL career, has no formal boxing background, Maxwell has tried his hand at professional boxing, bare-knuckle fighting and MMA. It probably makes the former Bengals fan favorite an underdog.

    The six-time Pro Bowl selection told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe he views his foray into the boxing ring as a one-off opportunity, but he still wants to put on a "f--king show."

    The Mayweather-Paul card will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next weekend.

