    Bills' Stefon Diggs Says He Wants to Win 5 Super Bowl Rings, Eyes Hall of Fame

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said he's aiming to win five Super Bowl titles and earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Diggs, who's yet to raise the Lombardi Trophy, explained during an interview with Modern Luxury DC magazine (h/t Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News) he's not afraid of setting lofty goals for himself, including outside of the NFL:

    "I haven't reached the mountaintop yet. I always aim high. I want five Super Bowl rings. I want the Hall of Fame. I want the glory. I believe I'm a champion. But, more so, I want to carry some people along with me. I want my brother, Trevon, to have a good career. I want to give my mom a place where she can be comfortable. I want to give people jobs. I want to do more for D.C., my city. The mountaintop isn't just for football; it's for life in general. The more people I can help—that's when I'll look back and know I made a difference."

    Diggs, 27, put together a monster 2020 season, his first year with the Bills after a trade from the Minnesota Vikings last March.

    The University of Maryland product led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) while scoring eight touchdowns in 16 games. He added 20 receptions for 311 yards and two scores in the playoffs as Buffalo advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

    Bills head coach Sean McDermott is a heavy user of the phrase "trust the process," and Diggs told Modern Luxury DC that mindset was a perfect fit for him:

    "I like to buy into a process, and I want to blend in as much as I can and let my play stand out. This is going to sound crazy, but I'm a by-the-book guy. [Bills quarterback Josh Allen] will just look at me and say, 'Stef, just get open and catch the ball. I really don't care what you do before that.' And that's hard to hear because I'm so used to timing routes and doing things in a certain type of way. But this is where the creativity comes in. I can mix things up a little bit, and the quarterback trusts me. The only way you can build that trust is by making plays."

    Buffalo will once again be among the league's top championship contenders entering the 2021 campaign, in large part thanks to an offense led by Allen, who finished second in MVP voting last year, and the receiving corps of Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

    The Bills are scheduled to open the new season Sept. 12 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

