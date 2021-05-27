X

    Aaron Rodgers Tweets 'Star Wars' Video Roasting Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau will be taking on Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in the fourth edition of Capital One's "The Match"

    The trash talk is already flowing, with Brady making his mark on social media Wednesday. Rodgers has responded, however, with this Star Wars-themed offering:

    Brady fired off a few memes Wednesday, using a still image featuring Brooks Koepka's annoyance at DeChambeau interrupting his PGA Championship interview last weekend:

    The latest edition of Capital One's "The Match" will occur on Tuesday, July 6, with TNT providing the television coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET. Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana will host the charity match, which will include donations to Feeding America and other causes.

